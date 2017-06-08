Wholly owned Lenovo subsidiary Motorola surprisingly gave priority to the second-generation Moto Z Play over Force and “regular” variants when announcing the super-slim upper mid-range phone last week, commercially launching it in Brazil only though.

A “global” rollout was vaguely scheduled to “start this month”, with the modular Moto Z2 Play priced at $499 unlocked stateside, where sales are supposed to kick off “later this summer”, including at exclusive carrier partner Verizon.

But India is also getting a head start on the US, with a “multi-channel” regional release, wide retail store availability right around the corner, and online pre-orders already underway on Flipkart.

From today until June 14, which is the day before shipments are slated to actually begin, “pre-bookers” can receive a 50 percent discount on “select mods”, very convenient financing offers with no interest, and a free “armor pack” apparently composed of an aluminum case, back shell, selfie stick and protective film.

The handheld itself costs Rs. 27,999 in the world’s second-most populous country, which converts to roughly $435, compared to the US recommended price of $499, not to mention the extravagant BRL 2,000 ($610) rate in Brazil.

You can choose between lunar gray and black and fine gold and white color combos, with 64GB internal storage and 4GB RAM, and until the new Moto Mods arrive over the “next few months”, you can pair the Moto Z2 Play with any “old” snap-on accessory you have lying around the house.