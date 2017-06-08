Micro-LED will be the future for smaller, resolution-dense displays and Apple wants to be on the forefront of it as one source to the Nikkei Asian Review claims that an Apple Watch featuring micro-LED could come next year.

It is not clear which manufacturer Apple would contract to. Samsung Display currently has the capacity and the facilities to be the world’s largest producer of small form factor LED displays — the iPhone 8 is said to feature the company’s flexible OLED panels. American company eLux, which recently received investment from Foxconn, is also a possible route. Apple could also use a factory in Taiwan that it bought from Qualcomm in 2014.

Infinite Loop has the financial clout to forge on with development and the initial stages of first-generation production where costs will be high and yields will be low. The Apple Watch’s smaller display sizes should act as a test bed for how production should scale in the future.

Micro-LED can have the flexible and foldable characteristics of traditional LED, but it tends to be brighter and have more contrast. Apple has been developing micro-LED technology since it picked up LuxVue Technology in 2014.

All Apple Watch OLED displays currently come from LG Display.