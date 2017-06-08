LG G6 Plus and Pro out in Korea from June 27, V30 may have multiple memory configs
The LG G6 Pro — a standard G6 with 32GB of storage compared to the standard model’s 64GB — and the LG G6 Plus — a G6 with 128GB of storage and wireless charging capabilities — will go on sale at Korea carriers starting June 27.
The derivative models will sell for ₩799,800 ($713) and ₩999,800 ($891), respectively. Both devices will come in a color unique from the regular LG G6 — “Optical Astro Black,” a finish that displays different hues depending on the way light reflects off the surface.
LG plans on using the G6 Plus and G6 Pro to kick start LG Pay usage in the country. Industry analysts also believe that these derivative models will help reinforce the company’s flagship presence in the market.
According to etnews, these three memory configurations may be coming to the LG V30 as well from September.