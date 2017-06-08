Android

HTC U11 with 6GB RAM coming to Asia, remote Europe

Contents
Advertisement

HTC U11 Amazing Silver

Pocketnow has been able to confirm that China, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam will get a version of the HTC U11 with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

According to the HTC Saudi Arabia site, that market will only have that model and not the standard one with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Other countries that HTC does business in on a first-party basis may also feature the advanced SKU. HTC leaker @LlabTooFeR reports that Malaysia and the Philippines will also get the device in that configuration while seven others will be the “preliminary” countries to get this version.

The device comes with dual SIM slots.

HTC also distributed a limited edition U Ultra with a sapphire screen and advanced specifications in just a few countries.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
GSMArena
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
6GB RAM, availability, HTC, News, U11
, , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.