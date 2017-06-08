HTC U11 with 6GB RAM coming to Asia, remote Europe

Pocketnow has been able to confirm that China, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam will get a version of the HTC U11 with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

According to the HTC Saudi Arabia site, that market will only have that model and not the standard one with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Other countries that HTC does business in on a first-party basis may also feature the advanced SKU. HTC leaker @LlabTooFeR reports that Malaysia and the Philippines will also get the device in that configuration while seven others will be the “preliminary” countries to get this version.

Preliminary countries list to get HTC U11 (128/6GB) version.

China

Taiwan

Malaysia

Singapore

India

Hong Kong

Russia

Saudi Arabia

Philippines — LlabTooFeR (@LlabTooFeR) June 8, 2017

The device comes with dual SIM slots.

HTC also distributed a limited edition U Ultra with a sapphire screen and advanced specifications in just a few countries.