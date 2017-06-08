Android

Galaxy S8 deal still on eBay if you want it unlocked and with two SIM slots

If you think $724.99 is too much for an unlocked Galaxy S8 from Samsung, never-msrp on eBay has a deal for you.

More than 80 percent of available stock has been sold, but if you can get in an order on time, you can snag an unlocked dual-SIM version for just $639.99. You’ll have to deal with gold and black colors, but it’s a ravishing deal indeed.

The Galaxy S8+ takes a cost dive, too, from $824.99 to $727.99. More than 60 percent of stock has been sold, but you do have one more color available to you at this point: gray.

Good luck to everyone involved.

