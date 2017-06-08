Essential Products worth nearly a billion dollars

Andy Rubin’s market pull is growing by the funding round as his startup, Essential Products, has earned $300 million. Research firm Equidate now values the company at $993 million.

Adding the money earned to the $30.1 million raised in Series A from February 2016 and it seems that the company is approximately one-third leveraged on investors. It’s not clear how Rubin has split the remaining stake.

Essential Products was reportedly denied a $100 million share of SoftBank’s $50 billion tech fund after Apple boarded $1 billion of its own cash into it.

The company will have to prove itself viable to whatever small niche it is going after that wants a modular, but clean smartphone with a smart home hub to go along with it if there’s any chance of it paying the cash back with interest.