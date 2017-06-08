Why is “Double tap to wake” not on the Sony Xperia XZ Premium?

One favorite feature on Sony Xperia phones is double tap to wake or sleep. It’s been on the company’s phones since the Z2 and everyone’s been fairly happy with it since.

But Xperia Blog has picked up on the fact that the Xperia XZ Premium and Xperia XZs don’t have the code to enable that feature. And as far as we can tell, the feature is not on the Android Open Source Project gerrit, something to which Sony has prolifically contributed. That means that engineers have to jam in the code every device around.

Sony engineers tend to brag about getting to new Android builds first, so for such a feature to be dropped comes as a surprise. The hope is that the code gets in soon.