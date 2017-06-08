iOS

AT&T joins new 10.5 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro availability party

Contents
Advertisement

AT&T also wants a piece of the new iPad Pro action, and although it follows both T-Mobile and Verizon in announcing official availability for the two iOS giants, you should probably still give America’s second largest wireless service provider a shot.

Like everyone else, including Apple and Best Buy, Ma Bell promises actual delivery will begin next week. That’s when the “all-new 10.5-inch” and “a new 12.9-inch” iPad Pro are supposed to arrive in physical AT&T stores too, with no gift cards or other special offers to be had.

Just a straightforward pricing structure starting at $39 and $46.50 a month respectively. Namely, the smaller productivity-focused tablet with the slimmer bezels costs $780, $880 and $1,080 in 64, 256 and 512GB storage SKUs, which you can choose to divide into 20 monthly payments of $39, $44 and $54, no upfront fee whatsoever.

The marginally revised iPad Pro 12.9, meanwhile, fetches a grand total of $930, $1,030 and $1,230 with the same digital hoarding room configurations, which comes down to $46.50, $51.50 and $61.50 if you can’t or won’t pay the full amount outright.

Pre-orders are of course underway on AT&T’s official website, but some flavors, like the 512GB iPad Pro 10.5 and larger 64GB slate, seem to take a long time to ship. Up to four weeks, to be exact, suggesting strong demand and/or tight supply.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Source
AT&T
Posted In
iOS, Tablets
Tags
Apple, AT&T, iOS, iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Pro 10.5, iPad Pro 12.9, New iPad Pro, News, T-Mobile, Verizon
, , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian has had an insatiable passion for writing since he was in school and found himself writing philosophical essays about the meaning of life and the differences between light and dark beer. Later, he realized this was pretty much his only marketable skill, so he first created a personal blog (in Romanian) and then discovered his true calling, which is writing about all things tech (in English).