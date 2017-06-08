Android O Developer Preview 3 out with final APIs
A little earlier than expected, Google has put out the third developer preview for Android O with the final level 26 APIs for app developers.
Google Keep and Google Photos have already been updated with API targets for level 26 and “Android 8.0,” but the new preview will let third-party developers have at it with updates to Android Studio as well. Developers are being urged, though, that when publishing their updates at this stage to keep API and software version targets at current places.
Android VP of engineering Dave Burke pushed “Fluid Experiences” and “Vitals” in presenting Android O to the audience at Google I/O 2017 and it is assumed that app makers will take up the cause with the inclusion of features like Autofill for forms and logins, Smart Selection for specific text wrapping and Picture-in-picture mode for media types. This is also the chance to test out vanity improvements such as font resources, adaptive icons, emoji and more.
The update is rolling out via the Android Beta Program right now and flashable images are available for Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel C, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P and Nexus Player.
Expect one more preview out next month before final release — that may happen as soon as early August.