In the age of (increasingly affordable) unlimited data consumption on the fly, unlimited cloud storage is becoming a very rare and mostly business-focused commodity.

More than a year and a half after Microsoft stirred controversy and got plenty of flak for capping OneDrive remote hoarding, Amazon follows suit, limiting storage space for its most generous Drive customers to “just” 1TB, effective immediately.

Don’t worry, though, as Amazon Drive subscribers will still be able to “keep their existing unlimited storage plan through its expiration date”, and then move to the 1TB option with auto-renew or by manually accepting the revised conditions and restrictions.

Your one terabyte data bucket now costs $59.99 a year, which feels like a decently competitive price. Apple, for instance, charges $9.99 a month, amounting to almost $120 a year, for 2TB of iCloud room while also offering 200 and 50GB allotments for $2.99 and $0.99 a month respectively.

Amazon Drive only has one lower service tier, setting you back a fairly inexpensive $11.99 a year for 100GB, with up to 30TB accessible at the high end of the spectrum as long as you’re willing to pay 60 bucks for each and every terabyte.

We know some of you won’t be happy about the cancelation of the unlimited plan, but at least Amazon isn’t mirroring Microsoft’s other big OneDrive mistake. No, free Amazon Drive accounts aren’t downgraded from the old 5GB promotion, and Prime members still receive unlimited photo storage at no charge.