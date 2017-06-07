Verizon iPad Pro 10.5 availability also starts next week

T-Mobile plans on getting some tablets shipped out next week and so does Verizon. Big Red announced that orders have begun for the new 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models.

The 10.5-incher, as you’ll recall, is the evolution of the 9.7-inch model, but with a bigger and better screen in the same footprint. The 12.9-inch model gets a spec refresh with everything else going on the 10.5-inch model.

However, what really matters is how much the dang things cost. While Apple sets the retail prices for its products across all mediums, it’s up to retailers and carriers to provide financing. For T-Mobile, it’s maxed out monthly payments on its equipment installment plans to $30 and has left customers with a down payment on each device.

Verizon is offering its best credit customers the ability to finance the entire purchase price of the device without interest for two years. It’s also offering a subsidized two-year contract price and the full retail price, too. Here’s how all of that breaks down:

Model Full retail price Two-year contract price EIP price (24 monthly payments) iPad Pro 10.5 (64GB) $779.99 $679.99 $32.49 iPad Pro 10.5 (256GB) $879.99 $779.99 $36.66 iPad Pro 10.5 (512GB) $1079.99 $979.99 $44.99 iPad Pro 12.9 (64GB) $929.99 $829.99 $38.74 iPad Pro 12.9 (256GB) $1029.99 $929.99 $42.91 iPad Pro 12.9 (512GB) $1229.99 $1129.99 $51.24

It’s a little easier to handle paying for an iPad Pro with Verizon service (unlimited data is $40 per month on top of a Verizon Unlimited individual plan), but we remind you that you’ll need to have good credit in order to get that rate.

