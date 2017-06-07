Tap your AirPods, skip songs in iOS 11
As the iOS 11 developer beta continues to get dissected, we’re learning more of the little features that will make a little sense for everyday users with a little extra to spend on some AirPods.
If you’re one of the many people who have the $159 AirPods right now, you have something to look forward to in September. As Appsolutely Tech points out in an explainer video, users will be able to find under their AirPod settings in the Bluetooth subsection of the main settings menu a new section called “Double Tap on AirPod” with distinctions for left and right units.
In addition to next and previous track functions, users can also play and pause audio or activate Siri with a double tap action of either wireless earbud.
With accelerometers in each AirPod, it’d make sense that a good jostle would be required to account for the motion “noise” of walking or just living your life. We’d find it a bit tough getting a single tap for actions, but that’s just us — we’re no engineers. Appsolutely Tech does suggest a volume control feature to be added on for those who are completely satisfied with the music they’re listening to at all times.
Don’t celebrate too much, though: Samsung’s Gear IconX wireless earbuds have allowed users to switch songs, take calls and turn on ambient sound mode from the start.