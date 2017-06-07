Android

S Pen-wielding Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 scores significant US discount, now going for $500 or less

Of course Samsung has to raise its tablet game, as should the few other sellers of high-end Androids measuring around 10 inches in display diagonal, and even Microsoft when it comes to its 2-in-1 Surface Pro line, now that Apple is ready to roll out revised new iPad Pros.

The slim-bezeled 10.5-incher goes straight for the 9.7-inch Galaxy Tab S3’s jugular, starting at a price that’s technically just $50 higher. In order to better compete though, the shiny all-glass Nougaty slate is getting a nationwide $100 markdown, at least until June 17.

That’s the promotion’s expiration date listed on the manufacturer’s US website, which third-party retailers like Amazon, Best Buy or B&H may or may not choose to adhere to.

Basically everywhere you look, both on and offline, the Wi-Fi-only Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 costs $499.99… or less instead of its $600 MSRP. The five Benjamins (or $491.22 on Amazon) still include the creativity and productivity-encouraging S Pen, but not the physical keyboard that sets you back an extra $65 or so, which is also significantly down from the original price.

At BuyDig, you even score a complimentary 7800mAh Extreme weatherproof power bank charger bundled in for a $498 total, which is nothing to sneeze at when the tablet packs a 6000mAh battery.

The rest of the specs are arguably better, from a beautiful HDR-capable Super AMOLED screen with 2048 x 1536 pixels to a loud and crisp quad-speaker system, AKG sound enhancements, Snapdragon 820 processor, 4GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, microSD support, 13 and 5MP cameras. Oh, yeah, and the Galaxy Tab S3 stands at a crazy thin 6mm. Tempting deal!

