OnePlus may have grown at a staggering pace in just three and a half years when it comes to both smartphone production and distribution, but the Chinese company is still no Samsung or Apple contender, so it can’t possibly handle global demand for its next “flagship killer” right away.

What it can do, and you absolutely have to commend the effort, is unveil the OnePlus 5 online for the whole world on June 20, with “pop-up” physical events shortly thereafter slated to give a select few the opportunity to own the device early.

These exclusive launches will take place in New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, as well as a bunch of cities in Finland… for some reason, including Helsinki, Oulu, Tampere and Turku, as OnePlus tries to build further offline buzz and improve its traditional retail presence across the US and Europe.

Of course, India is also a very important market for, well, everyone in the mobile hardware business, so it really shouldn’t come as a surprise that Mumbai has just been confirmed as the host of another grand launch event on June 22.

At 2pm local time, attendees who’ll be able to secure access by buying their tickets starting June 12 will get to check out the dual rear camera-sporting OnePlus 5 in the flesh, and even purchase it in limited numbers.

Gift hampers “full of super add-ons and OnePlus merchandise” are also in store, and CEO Pete Lau himself will do the honors, helping you “focus on what matters.” Don’t forget to set an SMS alert by June 20 on the OEM’s regional website to watch the launch live for a shot at 5 free OP5 units.