OnePlus 5 camera night sample teased out by company’s CEO

The night before his company announced some details surrounding an event for the OnePlus 5’s launch, CEO Peter Lau decided to snap a picture on his OnePlus 5. Hey, he’s the chief freaking executive officer. He does whatever he wants to, right?

Well, it was late evening and the sky was pretty dark. But apparently, there was plenty of light to let one camera capture the geometric lines that make up this block of flats. In fact, you might make an educated guess that this plot was near a sports arena with the tower lights shadowing over the concrete. But alas, you can even clearly read the “GPCE” branding on the air conditioning units — a clear sign of… something. While the sky has some blue-green grain, it’s a consistent noise pattern with no terrible discoloration events — give it credit for that.

It’s not a bad 13-megapixel brag, but what we don’t know is how much work went into putting that shot together and if there’s DxO tinkering going on in the software. But it’s a better shot than what we got from that OnePlus Twitter feed — it’s got more data to let us make our minds up for ourselves.

The phone launches June 20 worldwide.