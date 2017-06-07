Deal: Get the most out of your wireless network with NetSpot—for 72% off

Netspot Home is a desktop application for optimizing your wireless network. It monitors your network speeds and provides powerful mapping tools to help you visualize the best locations to place your wireless access points.

If you have a certain area in your home that never seems to offer enough signal strength to get online, Netspot is the perfect tool to help diagnose connectivity issues. Run up- and download speed tests locally to ensure you’re getting the network speeds promised by your ISP, and eliminate dead zones with detailed heatmaps.

The Windows version of Netspot Home usually goes for $68 per license, but you can get it here in our store for just $19.