Apple has learned that good service means not having to wait for it. And to deal with long waitlists for iPhone screen repairs at its stores, it has decided to put its proprietary repair machines at 400 third-party shops, Reuters reports.

Horizon Machines are currently positioned at almost 500 Apple posts, be it stores or repair centers, but some of those points have been stressed with backlogs. It takes care of the trickiest screen replacements that also compromise the Touch ID sensor — fingerprint sensor replacements must be verified by the repair device through Horizon. The company has previously not acknowledged the existence of Horizon.

While any of the 4,800 authorized repair centers can theoretically handle a broken screen, only 200 will be able to handle such advanced damage with a Horizon Machine. Best Buy locations will be the first to get them, along with select local shops in the areas around Miami and Sunnyvale, California. Another 200 locations should get Horizon within this year.

The outsourcing of Horizon has been in pilot mode for a year with machines already deployed in San Francisco, London, Shanghai and Singapore. Horizon may also appear in areas where Apple has yet to enter into retail, such as Colombia, Norway and South Korea.

By 2020, Apple is looking to attract double the services revenue it made last year. That goal collides with the “right to repair” movement that looks to legislate regulation that would force manufacturers to sell first-party parts to local repair shops at fair rates. Infinite Loop has kept those parts away from sales, leaving independent outlets looking for copycat parts to patch up iPhones in remote areas— where first-party retail presence is nil and return shipments could take weeks rather than days.

While Apple has driven down job prices, each screen repair can range between $129 and $149 — not chump change and any portion salvageable from a third party would be valuable to the bottom line.

Check out the source report in the link below for more on the Horizon Machine.