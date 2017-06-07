iOS

iOS 11 to disintegrate Facebook and Twitter logins, debut Password AutoFill

Contents
Advertisement

Facebook and Twitter account login information will no longer be integrated into iOS starting from version 11, Ina Fried of Axios reports. Venture capitalist Sean Cook also shared the relevant changelog item for the developer beta of iOS 11.

The two social media platforms have been the larger ones in the pool with third-party applications relying on the two for easier logins. They got special treatment from Apple. If you wanted to share anything from any other app with either Facebook or Twitter, the app would use the information you’ve lodged with Apple to login to the services. No longer in iOS 11. Apps will have to interface with Facebook or Twitter like any others using sharing extensions that came out with iOS 8.

Perhaps a part of this move will be ameliorated by Password AutoFill, which Apple has just announced — we should get details of how it works soon. In the meantime, we bet that a whole bunch of new OAuth tokens will have to be put up as people get asked to log into Facebook and Twitter to log into another service.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
100%
Via
The Verge
Source
Axios
Posted In
iOS, Phones, Tablets
Tags
app, Apple, Beta, developers, , iOS, iOS 11, News, passwords,
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.