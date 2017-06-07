Android

Source: Google Pixel getting Android O in early August

Contents
Advertisement

The Android O over-the-air update for the Google Pixel will be delivered within the first half of August, a reliable source tells Android Police managing editor David Ruddock.

While some details may be presumable, it’s not clear if the Pixel XL or applicable Nexus devices will get the update in the same timeframe or if full OTA and factory images will be available by then. The above information itself is subject to change.

Android O (perhaps Android 8.0) is currently in the second beta stage and should hit another intermediate stage in a week or so. One last preview stage is scheduled before August before final release sometime in the third quarter.

The first images for Android Nougat landed in the fourth week of August last year, beating out fall dates that followed Google Nexus hardware events years before. OEM updates will take a while longer after that point.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Source
PhoneArena
Posted In
Android, Phones, Tablets
Tags
Android, Android 8.0, Android O, Google, News, ota, Pixel, Rumors, software, Software Update
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.