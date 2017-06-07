Android

Budget-minded Coolpad Defiant replacing Catalyst at T-Mobile

Contents
Advertisement

Overview
Processor

Qualcomm MSM8917 Snapdragon 425
Quad-core (4x1.4GHz Cortex-A53)
Adreno 308 GPU

Screen Size

5 inches
480 x 854 (~196 ppi)

Memory

1GB RAM

Storage

8GB
microSD-expandable by up to 32GB

Camera/s

Rear: 5MP w/ autofocus
Front: 2MP

Battery

2,450mAh non-removable

Release Date

June 16th, 2017

Operating System

Android 7.0 Nougat

Leshi-associated Coolpad is about to send up another budget phone to T-Mobile to replace an older budget phone.

The Coolpad Defiant will run over the Catalyst as the definitive budget postpaid phone for the Un-carrier. We expect that the Defiant will cost around $99.99 like its predecessor, but that detail is not official yet.

The phone features capacitive navigation buttons, a rear-facing speaker, RCS capability and a slightly larger footprint while at it. The only real upgrades here are the chipset and the Android build — we start off with Android 7.0 Nougat rather than version 5.1 Lollipop in mid-2016.

T-Mobile (and its prepaid subsidiary MetroPCS) will begin selling the phone June 16. You also have a choice of getting the Coolpad Conjr for $180 and bringing it to either T-Mobile or AT&T.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
TmoNews
Source
PRWeb
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
announcement, availability, Catalyst, Coolpad, Defiant, metropcs, News, Prepaid, T-Mobile
, , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.