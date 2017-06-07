Budget-minded Coolpad Defiant replacing Catalyst at T-Mobile
Qualcomm MSM8917 Snapdragon 425
Quad-core (4x1.4GHz Cortex-A53)
Adreno 308 GPU
5 inches
480 x 854 (~196 ppi)
1GB RAM
8GB
microSD-expandable by up to 32GB
Rear: 5MP w/ autofocus
Front: 2MP
2,450mAh non-removable
June 16th, 2017
Android 7.0 Nougat
Leshi-associated Coolpad is about to send up another budget phone to T-Mobile to replace an older budget phone.
The Coolpad Defiant will run over the Catalyst as the definitive budget postpaid phone for the Un-carrier. We expect that the Defiant will cost around $99.99 like its predecessor, but that detail is not official yet.
The phone features capacitive navigation buttons, a rear-facing speaker, RCS capability and a slightly larger footprint while at it. The only real upgrades here are the chipset and the Android build — we start off with Android 7.0 Nougat rather than version 5.1 Lollipop in mid-2016.
T-Mobile (and its prepaid subsidiary MetroPCS) will begin selling the phone June 16. You also have a choice of getting the Coolpad Conjr for $180 and bringing it to either T-Mobile or AT&T.