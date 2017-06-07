Budget-minded Coolpad Defiant replacing Catalyst at T-Mobile

Leshi-associated Coolpad is about to send up another budget phone to T-Mobile to replace an older budget phone.

The Coolpad Defiant will run over the Catalyst as the definitive budget postpaid phone for the Un-carrier. We expect that the Defiant will cost around $99.99 like its predecessor, but that detail is not official yet.

The phone features capacitive navigation buttons, a rear-facing speaker, RCS capability and a slightly larger footprint while at it. The only real upgrades here are the chipset and the Android build — we start off with Android 7.0 Nougat rather than version 5.1 Lollipop in mid-2016.

T-Mobile (and its prepaid subsidiary MetroPCS) will begin selling the phone June 16. You also have a choice of getting the Coolpad Conjr for $180 and bringing it to either T-Mobile or AT&T.