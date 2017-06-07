You know the officially unlocked US versions of the sizzling hot Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ that literally just started selling at Best Buy? Yup, the GSM and CDMA-compatible, completely carrier and obligation-free SM-G950U and SM-G955U models that may keep you waiting for major software updates down the line, if their predecessors are any indication.

Typically priced at a somewhat steep (though overall fair) $725 and $825 respectively, the two “Infinity Display” flagships are already available for up to $100 off in limited numbers. The catch is as simple as it is tricky to tackle, with said heavily discounted units headed your way in “open-box excellent” condition.

That means they’re technically pre-owned, in reality having been returned after little to no actual use by super-early adopters. There’s probably nothing wrong with them, so don’t worry, and Best Buy says the products look “brand new with no physical flaws, scratches or scuffs”, including “all original parts and accessories.”

The trusted big-box retailer seemingly has plenty of these lying around to sell them both directly through its e-store and on eBay. They’re $637.99 and $725.99 a pop in regular and Plus configurations respectively, only coated in “Midnight Black”, and capable of accommodating 64GB internal storage each.

While the outright Galaxy S8 and S8+ savings here are undeniably significant, it’s important to look around and into various operator-specific deals before making a decision. Don’t forget about the $49 new Gear 360 camera you can bundle with the two phones if you purchase them from Samsung brand new, with or without a convenient installment plan.