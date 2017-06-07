If you’re hoping Apple will soon realize the all-new 10.5-inch iPad Pro and very marginally upgraded 12.9-incher are just a smidge overpriced, acting in consequence to sweeten their deals with discounts or freebies, you must not know how the Cupertino-based company generally handles business.

That’s never going to happen, at least not in the foreseeable future, so you can either plunk down all that dough or head over to Best Buy for a teeny-tiny price deduction. Not even an outright markdown, but a measly gift card you can use to shave $25 or $50 off another purchase.

The coupon is obviously good for anything BB sells, though an obvious way to go would be pairing your favorite latest-generation iPad Pro with a productivity-enhancing accessory. As usual, you need to buy the Apple Pencil separately (for $95, down from its $100 MSRP), and the same goes for a $164 Smart Keyboard compatible with the 12.9-inch iOS slate that’s offered with $6 savings.

To be clear, all iPad Pro 10.5 configurations come with $25 Best Buy GCs, while the larger “new” multitasker nets you a voucher valued at twice that rate. Both tablets will start shipping next week, currently accepting pre-orders, and ranging from $650 all the way up to $1,230 with up to 512GB storage and optional LTE connectivity.