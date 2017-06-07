If it feels like Apple’s two new iPad Pros don’t bring enough hardware upgrades and design revisions to the table, it’s paramount to remember how iOS 11 takes a “monumental leap” for the productivity of these large-screened mobile devices before predicting their doom.

The next-gen 10.5 and 12.9-inchers, as well as previous editions eligible for the software update in the fall, will move one step closer to legitimate desktop computer functionality with cool features and add-ons like a large app Dock, neat Files organization, Drag and Drop and a more versatile Apple Pencil.

But while you obviously still can’t pair an iPhone with a Smart Keyboard or Pencil, the Files app and (partial) Drag and Drop functionality should be available soon in the palm of your hand.

Unless Cupertino decides to remove something so big and highly anticipated from the early private beta preview of iOS 11 later on, which wouldn’t be a very wise call. For the time being, Drag and Drop on iPhones is a tad buggy, unstable and only supported within apps rather than also between apps.

Clearly, a bit of polish is needed before the newest mobile platform iteration can reach the masses, and maybe its capabilities will be expanded as well over the coming months.

On iPads, mind you, you can tap and hold on an image, a file or selected text and drag it… wherever, not to mention easily move contacts, reminders and maps with “systemwide integration” across the Home screen, Dock, Messages, Spotlight, Safari, News, Notes and Photos, to name just a few.

On iPhones, there’s also no “spring-loading”, aka the ability to “move content from one app to another by hovering over the icon.” But some drag and drop skills are still better than no drag and drop skills.