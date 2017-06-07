One by one, the elaborate announcement puzzle pieces of probably this summer’s most anticipated new smartphone are falling into place, including a global online June 20 date, and various offline pop-up events happening shortly thereafter in the US, India, China and across Europe.

But what about actual OnePlus 5 commercial availability? We’re talking the proper, wide-scale rollout of the Snapdragon 835-powered handheld, not just limited units up for grabs for hardcore fans attending the aforementioned physical launches.

While we can’t vouch for the authenticity of an invite image making the rounds on Chinese social media, it’s definitely possible local sales will begin on June 22, at 10 AM, following a glitzy Beijing formal introduction the previous day at the same hour.

Meanwhile, Amazon India is no longer hiding the fact the OnePlus 5 will kick off an “exclusive” sale on June 22, at 4:30 PM local time, with Qualcomm’s aforementioned ultra-high-end processor in tow.

The e-tailer is being just a tad more mysterious about the phone’s RAM count, though a little source code digging or even a simple Google search reveals the India-headed bad boy is packing a whopping 8 gigs of the good stuff.

It’ll sure be interesting to see if there’s more than one OP5 configuration in the pipeline, as a 6GB RAM version has also been repeatedly rumored and credibly benchmarked. Pricing is even more important, though as a precaution, the affordable OnePlus 3T will be sticking around in the South Asian region.