Canada’s Videotron sees Huawei P10 Lite starting June 7

The Lite version of the Huawei P10 has finally made it over to Canada after a European tour. Amazingly enough, this does not seem to be the reference device that Huawei loves calling so many different names around the world.

The slightly larger Android Nougat phone with only one rear camera joins the lineup alongside the standard P10 at Videotron starting tomorrow, June 7. Best Buy Canada’s site has it unlocked right now at CA$399.95, about the same price as other outlets have it in other countries, so take that for your reference.

You won’t get a Leica-certified dual-camera system here, but the device features a very capable Kirin 658 with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Then again, you could just hold out a little bit longer at this point and wait to see what the Honor 9 might bring.