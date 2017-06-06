Trusted sources corroborate OnePlus 5 render

If you’re ready for the OnePlus 5 event, but can’t wait the two weeks for it, you might want to look here. Sources to Android Police have furnished and affirmed the validity of this rendition of the OnePlus 5.

The phone’s display seems to butt right against the side bezels. There seems to be only one selfie camera, dispelling the notion of prior sketches that featured dual cameras on both sides. On the rear, the dual-camera system is accompanied by an LED flash as well as an OnePlus logo straight down the center. The volume rocker is spotted down the left side with the mute switcher at top.

We’ve been avoiding the design discussion, but we think AP’s managing editor David Ruddock had the right words for it: “a bit iPhone-y”. You can hit the source link below for more of his thoughts.

Still, we’d love to see what other images — such as the wallpapers — get pulled up of the device before its imminent launch.