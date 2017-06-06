iOS

T-Mobile stocking iPad Pro 10.5 next week, unlimited data at $20 per month

Any good iPad comes in Wi-Fi and cellular versions and that’s applicable to the new iPad Pro with 10.5-inch screen. T-Mobile announced that it is stocking Apple’s new tablet along with the updated 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Unlimited LTE data for the device is just $20 a month on T-Mobile ONE, but that does not count for the price of the iPad Pro. Here are the prices for each model (for customers with good credit anyhow):

iPad Pro modelDown paymentMonthly paymentTermRetail price
10.5" (64GB)$59.99$3024 months$779.99
10.5" (256GB)$159.99$3024 months$879.99
10.5" (512GB)$359.99$3024 months$1079.99
12.9" (64GB)$209.99$3024 months$929.99
12.9" (256GB)$309.99$3024 months$1029.99
12.9" (512GB)$509.99$3024 months$1229.99

There’s only so much that a two-year, zero-interest loan can do for customers, it seems. The cellular version comes at a premium, of course, so financing will be of utmost importance for some customers. And short of extending your line of credit, carriers are the best way to make these sorts of purchases happen.

We supposed that “starting next week” means money, but just keep an eye at T-Mobile’s site.

Correction: An earlier version of this article misstated the price of the 512GB 10.5-inch iPad Pro model as $1,099.99. Pocketnow regrets the error.
