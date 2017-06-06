T-Mobile ‘approves’ Nougat update for Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge, rolling out ‘this week’
Too busy celebrating the first anniversary of its unique Tuesdays freebie program in style, as well as discounting and BOGO-ing iPhones and hot new flagship Androids, incentivizing potential network switchers and even updating the modest LG Stylo 2 Plus to Nougat, T-Mobile almost forgot about the Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge.
Well, not really, but the “Un-carrier” did take an uncharacteristically (and annoyingly) long time to “approve” the latest major OS flavor for its versions of the spring 2015-released Samsung hero devices for some reason.
We’re still talking Android 7.0, not 7.1, Nougat, by the way, and following all of the other big mobile operators stateside, the “software should start to rollout this week” on T-Mobile at last.
Yes, Verizon, Sprint and AT&T managed to beat Magenta to the platform build N punch, which wasn’t always the case over the past few months.
The changelogs aren’t in yet, but there’s no reason to expect anything special from T-Mo’s Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge UI makeovers. This is pretty much routine stuff nowadays, always including multi-window view, quick switch between apps, a “smarter” battery, thanks to Doze on the Go, more personalized settings and interactive notifications, stronger security and data-saving functionality. Overall, that’s tardy but good news.