Razer releases Android 7.1.1 for Nextbit Robin
Software updates on the Nextbit Robin have been slow to come by lately as its acquirer, Razer, is doing more work on other things. Actually, a Robin sequel would sound good at this point. Alas, it had to rely on some help from Paranoid Android in order to get Android Nougat onto the product.
Well, surprise: an Android 7.1.1 over-the-air update is rolling out with the April security patch to all devices right now. There’s also a flash kit available at the Razer Insider forum to get your device up or down the software chain as well as tailored instructions for Windows and Mac users.
