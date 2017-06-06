OnePlus 5 launch event scheduled online for June 20
While it remains to be seen if the Chinese are going to see an exclusive, physical reveal on June 15, we now know that OnePlus has scheduled a global event online for June 20.
The event begins at 12pm Eastern (9am Pacific/4pm UTC/9:30pm India/12am China) and will be available to watch at oneplus.net/launch on that date.
Two weeks to go and we’re not clear if we’re going to need another virtual reality headset to go into spaceship with — as we did with the OnePlus 3. But we know that the OnePlus 5 will be on tour right from the get-go.
Marques Brownlee (that’s MKBHD) and OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei will be at a New York event on June 20 that evening, followed by pop-ups the next day in London (event details TBD), Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam, locations in Finland — including Helsinki, Oulu, Tampere, Turku — and Copenhagen.
Hit the source link and RSVP to an event if you’re interested.