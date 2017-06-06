While Nubia Z17 has Quick Charge 4+, its adapter is Quick Charge 3
When Qualcomm announced that the Nubia Z17 from ZTE would be the first smartphone to feature a charging standard when manufacturers have yet to adopt its predecessor, we had our doubts.
Apparently, ZTE has its doubts, too. While the sticker shock of Quick Charge 4+ is pretty impressive, Customer service online told users that Qualcomm has yet to send over Quick Charge 4+ adapters, so Quick Charge 3.0 adapters come with the Nubia Z17 in the box. Customers may be left with the purchase decision to get a new adapter if and when the time comes.
If we’re to believe Nubia here, Qualcomm’s tendency to get ahead of itself is not proving advantageous for the company right now.
