Microsoft is reformatting Skype and is clearing away older apps

Stickers and GIFs, a Snapchat-like instant video interface and more are coming in an update to Microsoft’s Skype video chat app.

Major platforms like Android, iOS, Windows desktop and Mac will soon see new Highlights features for weekly digests of the latest stories while users can hit up bots straight from messaging to deal with lunch plans or concert tickets. There’s also some new “Mojis” that will come specifically for these new chat modes.

Of course, as we’re coming into the new, it’s out with the old as MSPoweruser reports that an email is circulating among Skype users that have recently logged in through Windows Phone 8, Windows Phone 8.1, Windows RT or on a TV that the app on those platforms will not work from July 1. The Messaging app on Windows 10 Mobile is also affected by this.

So, you can start counting “soon” as “next month.” The question now is if Microsoft can get any hearts back into the Skype game for live video chat with some “slower” features.

