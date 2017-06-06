LG calling out OEM subsidies to carriers in Korea

Korea’s second biggest chaebol, LG, is looking to even the field with a bit of sunlight by proposing that manufacturer subsidies should be publicly disclosed per device.

There is actually a maximum amount on the books which is up to ₩330,000 ($295), but LG wants that figure easily enforced with disclosure. Other product incentives, such as bundled-in accessories, would also be disclosed under LG’s proposal. Samsung and other manufacturers are against the idea, citing global competitive trade-offs.

One of the campaign points that new president Moon Jae-in came in on, The Korea Herald reports, was reducing costs for mobile service. The National Assembly will hold an interim session this month to discuss new industry regulations and may even end up blowing the subsidy cap by summer’s end.