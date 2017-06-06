iOS 11 camera can detect QR codes

You know that rare QR code you’re compelled to scan that just pops out of nowhere and now you’re stuck downloading a scanner app that you’ll only use once. Man, what a bother.

Well, Apple may be on the way to doing what some other manufacturers have been doing — integrating a code scanner into its native camera app. As noted by MacRumors, developers are already working with it on the iOS 11 preview and they’ve found that QR codes automatically get scanned and the data in it does get recognized for specific purposes like a Wi-Fi password or some contact information.

The QR code reader in iOS 11 knows when it’s a WiFi network and offers to join. pic.twitter.com/pCHwGi1abF — Dayton Lowell (@daytonlowell) June 5, 2017

Been playing with the QR Code support that’s built into the iOS 11 camera. It works remarkably well. pic.twitter.com/NL9rhYX3QJ — Aaron Abernethy (@theronster) June 5, 2017

The feature is noted in the Camera section of the settings and is on by default.