iOS 11 camera can detect QR codes

You know that rare QR code you’re compelled to scan that just pops out of nowhere and now you’re stuck downloading a scanner app that you’ll only use once. Man, what a bother.

Well, Apple may be on the way to doing what some other manufacturers have been doing — integrating a code scanner into its native camera app. As noted by MacRumors, developers are already working with it on the iOS 11 preview and they’ve found that QR codes automatically get scanned and the data in it does get recognized for specific purposes like a Wi-Fi password or some contact information.

The feature is noted in the Camera section of the settings and is on by default.

Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.