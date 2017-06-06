Big Huawei deals start today, run through June 17

It’s Huawei’s turn to appease the fathers and graduates with big discounts on tech products with deals on all of its major products from a prepaid phone to tablets to wearables.

The first wave of discounts going from today until June 12 hits the MateBook and MediaPad series with current media tablets going anywhere from $30 to $100 off and convertible models (equipped with 6th-gen Intel Core m3 and m5 processors) getting anywhere from $200 to $500 off.

The older Huawei Watch (now with Android Wear 2.0) and Huawei Fit are also in the mix from June 11 through the 17th. The latter device, by the way, has some deeper discounts if you shop around in the links.

Prices will differ at links below, but these are the prices we were given for list discounts:

The prepaid Ascend XT for AT&T GoPhone is on sale at Walmart for $79.99, $20 off.