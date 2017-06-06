HTC U11 Real Camera Review: Basic, Bright, Beautiful (Video)

HTC wants you to know that the U11‘s camera has the highest DxOMark score recorded for a mobile phone. We want you to know that there’s more that matters when it comes to picking up a camera and shooting with it.

In a device that has critics pause for thought and that has split more people into “love it” and “hate it” camps, what we saw in the U11 was generally a good build-up of what the HTC 10 provided us: competent shooting from a company that’s not known for those kinds of experiences. But when you add distinctions and bragging points to your marketing, all of a sudden we find our judging processes ramped relative to those big asks.

Does this device live up to that dial being turned? Our Juan Carlos Bagnell finds out in our HTC U11 Real Camera Review!