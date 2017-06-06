iOS

Apple’s full new range of 10.5-inch iPad Pro accessories includes leather sleeves, cases and covers

Contents
Advertisement

With great decent new iPads comes great responsibility… to offer a wide range of practical, productive and stylish accessories. And while the “full-size” $159 Smart Keyboard designed to replace the compact 10.5-inch iPad Pro’s similarly large onscreen virtual keyboard was unveiled at the actual Apple WWDC opening event, a few other companions discreetly surfaced on the company’s website following the interminable keynote.

Since the slim-bezeled stand-in for the traditional 9.7-inch iPad family is also compatible with a revised, ultra-low-latency $99 Apple Pencil, it’s sure nice to see a $29 case meant to protect the stylus when not in use.

“Beautifully crafted” from “durable leather”, this makes a “graceful statement” in your choice of four colors, ranging from a classic and classy black to an always fashionable “Saddle Brown”, subtle Taupe and swanky Midnight Blue.

Now, if you want to properly look after both the Apple Pencil and iPad Pro 10.5, the new leather sleeve is the way to go, with a “soft microfiber lining” and snug slot for the writing and drawing accessory, all for the price of $129, the same shades as above available already.

Finally, for those merely looking to keep the $649 and up new iPad Pro shielded against scratches and (mild) drops, Apple has released a $49 standard Smart Cover in seven paint jobs, including Pollen, Flamingo or Pink Sand, as well as a $69 black, brown, taupe or blue Leather Smart Cover. Basically, there’s something for everyone.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Source
Apple
Posted In
iOS, Tablets
Tags
accessories, Apple, Apple Pencil, Apple Pencil case, iOS, iPad, iPad accessories, iPad Pro, iPad Pro 10.5, iPad Pro accessories, Leather Sleeve, Leather Smart Cover, New iPad Pro, News, Smart Cover, Smart Keyboard
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian has had an insatiable passion for writing since he was in school and found himself writing philosophical essays about the meaning of life and the differences between light and dark beer. Later, he realized this was pretty much his only marketable skill, so he first created a personal blog (in Romanian) and then discovered his true calling, which is writing about all things tech (in English).