With great decent new iPads comes great responsibility… to offer a wide range of practical, productive and stylish accessories. And while the “full-size” $159 Smart Keyboard designed to replace the compact 10.5-inch iPad Pro’s similarly large onscreen virtual keyboard was unveiled at the actual Apple WWDC opening event, a few other companions discreetly surfaced on the company’s website following the interminable keynote.

Since the slim-bezeled stand-in for the traditional 9.7-inch iPad family is also compatible with a revised, ultra-low-latency $99 Apple Pencil, it’s sure nice to see a $29 case meant to protect the stylus when not in use.

“Beautifully crafted” from “durable leather”, this makes a “graceful statement” in your choice of four colors, ranging from a classic and classy black to an always fashionable “Saddle Brown”, subtle Taupe and swanky Midnight Blue.

Now, if you want to properly look after both the Apple Pencil and iPad Pro 10.5, the new leather sleeve is the way to go, with a “soft microfiber lining” and snug slot for the writing and drawing accessory, all for the price of $129, the same shades as above available already.

Finally, for those merely looking to keep the $649 and up new iPad Pro shielded against scratches and (mild) drops, Apple has released a $49 standard Smart Cover in seven paint jobs, including Pollen, Flamingo or Pink Sand, as well as a $69 black, brown, taupe or blue Leather Smart Cover. Basically, there’s something for everyone.