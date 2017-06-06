It’s not really fair to compare the “installed base” of the latest iOS version with Android distribution numbers, and Apple knows that full well, but at a dev-focused conference where macOS High Sierra debuted (for real), we shouldn’t be surprised Tim Cook took the time to also throw a little shade Google’s way.

For what it’s worth though, Nougat continued its slow rise to prevalence relative relevance over the past 30 days, beating last month’s adoption score that Apple’s CEO presented with a smirk on the San Jose Convention Center stage yesterday by more than 2 percent.

Together, Android 7.0 and 7.1 now account for 9.5 percent of all active Google-powered mobile devices, up from 7.1 percent in early May, 4.9 the previous month, and 2.8 the month before.

Yes, it’d still take forever for that figure to reach iOS 10’s truly impressive 86 percent usage rate, and Android O is right around the corner, which means build N will likely never even cross 50 percent.

But at least you can count on double digits next month. Besides, considering Android’s commanding lead of the global smartphone market, Nougat’s 9.5 percent might not be so far behind iOS 10’s 86 percent when converted into actual user numbers.

Either way, what’s perhaps more important to note in the newest Android distribution chart is that finally, fi-na-lly, 6.0 Marshmallow has surpassed the combined share of 5.0 and 5.1 Lollipop, at 31.2 vs. 30.8 percentage points, to become the world’s most popular OS flavor.

Meanwhile, Nougat tops Jelly Bean, which is a small but significant victory, KitKat slides from 18.8 to 18.1 percent, and both Gingerbread and Ice Cream Sandwich refuse to kick the bucket.