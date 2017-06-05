Siri watchface tops watchOS 4 improvements

In a bid that reminds us of the Google Feed, the Apple Watch now has a Siri watchface coming with watchOS 4.

The digital assistant will update pieces of information throughout the day whenever you raise your arm. It will give proper information for the time of day — like Breathe reminders, weather and commute information for calendar events and instant app access. Other watchfaces have come along such as the Kaleidoscope face and characters from Disney’s “Toy Story” franchise.

The Activity app’s coaching is attuned to smaller goals (fit for every three days or so) as well as larger goals (monthly). In the water for your workout? Auto Sets will detect when you’re taking a rest poolside before coming back in. Decide on immediately going for a run out of the water? Tap on the exercise from the menu and you’ll get an immediate transition. Instant playlists will get played and they can be toggled by swiping left on the active Workout page.

Apple Watch can also read gym machines’ workout data from Life Fitness, Cybex, Matric, TechnoGym, Schwinn, and others. A simple tap of an NFC tag and the numbers should sync. Third-party links are here for glucose reading, surfboarding and more.

Apple Music now showcases album art with toggle as simple as a twist of the digital crown.

The developer preview for watchOS 4 gets out today with final software pushed out in the fall.