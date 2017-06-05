Qualcomm puts down FTC’s case to continue, amici filings

With hopes to shut down the Federal Trade Commission’s lawsuit against it, Qualcomm calls the case to continue with proceedings legal rubbish.

In a reply brief picked up by CNET, executive vice president and general counsel for Qualcomm Don Rosenberg went after the FTC’s motion and several amici briefs from conglomerates and individual players like Samsung and Intel:

[The] FTC cannot and has not adequately defended its defective complaint. The complaint lacks necessary facts and fails to plead a coherent theory of competitive harm. Improperly adding alleged ‘facts’ supplied by competitors’ briefs cannot prop up a deficient complaint.

The San Diego-based chipmaker is vigorously defending itself from allegations of anti-competitive behavior — racking complicated royalty contracts with device manufacturers and stacking terms to prevent them from using competing products.

Apple is pursuing litigation against Qualcomm in the US and China. Qualcomm has one countersuit.