Alleged OnePlus 5 wallpapers come to life

A OnePlus forums member has supposedly brought up a set of seven wallpapers that will be featured on the OnePlus 5, which may debut as soon as June 15.

All of them look to feature acrylic paint textures. From the looks of it, the company’s go-to artist Hampus Olsson (who has also updated Paranoid Android‘s look just this month) seems to have been behind these as well as at least 25 others, based on the file names put up. All of the pictures are in 1080 x 1920 resolution. We chose our favorite one for the header crop above.

Timothy Langer uploaded the pictures and is associated with the forums account, ZeevoX. You can hit the source link below for the download.

We expect that the full image set to come along soon as Olsson will usually have a public portfolio.

