Nexus and Pixel security update for June patches major Qualcomm holes

It’ll be a shame if Android manufacturers only implement the June 1 level security patch this month. That’s because two major groups of Qualcomm vulnerabilities are getting covered in the June 5 level patch, including one for closed-source components with many individual vulnerabilities of critical nature.

While a fix is available direct from Qualcomm, you can also receive these fixes by updating your applicable Nexus or Pixel device today. The update remains based on Android 7.1.2 for most devices except for 2014 Nexus devices — those remain on 7.1.1. Here is the build list:

  • Pixel/Pixel XL: NJH47B
  • Pixel/Pixel XL for T-Mobile, Project Fi and Rogers: NKG47L
  • Pixel C, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P: N2G47W
  • Nexus Player: N2G47X
  • Nexus 6: N6F27E
  • Nexus 9 (Wi-Fi): N9F27C
  • Nexus 9 (LTE): N4F27E

Complete image files as well as OTA files are available.

Android Police
Android, Phones, Tablets
Android, Android 7.1.1, Android 7.1.2, Google, News, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6, Nexus 6P, Nexus Player, Pixel, Pixel C, Pixel XL, security, Software Update
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast.