New 10.5-inch iPad Pro, Apple’s Weird HomePod thoughts & more – Pocketnow Daily

Contents
Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about our impressions of Apple’s WWDC 2017. We begin with the new iMacs, mainly because they will now support VR, in addition to the new AR capabilities that are coming to the iPhone. Then we talk about watchOS 4 and how it’ll bring new options for Siri, and also fitness. Apple’s new iPad Pro lineup follows as we see displays getting larger with the 10.5-inch variant, in addition to the 12.9-inch update. We end today’s show talking about the new HomePod Siri speaker, and why it is kind of disappointing.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
ARKit will let iPhones play with objects that interact in real/virtual life
iMac and MacBook get juiced, iMac Pro gets teased
Siri watchface tops watchOS 4 improvements
iOS 11 for iPad makes it finally, finally fit for productivity
Apple’s new 10.5-inch iPad Pro fits into the old 9.7-inch body, starts at $650
This is a HomePod, the Siri speaker

