LG X500 out as the X power2 for Korea

The LG X series does exist as a mid-ranger specialist smartphone series in Korea, but it does not exist with the descriptive words that it comes with. Like X cam or X power.

And so, the LG X power2 is known as the LG X500 in Korea with a 4,500mAh battery, a 5.5-inch display, 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel cameras and a 319,000 ($284) price tag.

The big news at this point is that sales should start at the country’s three major mobile carriers starting Friday. But we should note that the LG X power2’s global roll-out has been a slow and delayed one overall.

Via
Phandroid
Source
The Korea Herald
