iOS 11 for iPad makes it finally, finally fit for productivity

Multitasking becomes a blast on iPad with iOS 11.

The app dock now has more room than ever with double the length and a pull-out predictive feature. The new App Switcher is activated by swiping up from the bottom of the app and takes you to certain spaces where other apps live as well as quick apps (calculator, for example) on the right.

Drag-and-drop support for text, pictures, URLs and other assets. Start a drag, tap on as many assets as needed, move over to another app in the dock if you’d like or to another window and then drop it in somewhere.

The QuickType keyboard adopts hinted keys that can be accessed with a drag down on each key — just like how some of Google’s standard keyboards for certain languages do it.

There’s a new Files app that finally gives users a directory to see where everything is — no need for a third-party app. File tags are available as well as a favorites bar for folders and instant cloud upload access.

Apple Pencil can now instantly mark Safari webpages. Screenshots can also be marked up after they’re taken. New PDF file variants can be created for marking as well. Pencils can also sketch in-line for documents and emails.

Notes has a special document camera for real-life documents that can scan and correct for camera aberrations.

These improvements get lumped in with the rest of iOS 11. Developers get it today, the public will get it within a month and final versions should hit us in the fall.