iMac and MacBook get juiced, iMac Pro gets teased

The 4K and 5K iMac displays will go up to 500 nits of brightness. Dithering is now 10-bit, allowing for 1 billion colors to be displayed.

21.5-inch iMacs can get 32GB of RAM while the 27-inchers are up to 64GB. Fusion drives are standard on all 27-inchers and SSDs will go up to 2TB at twice the current rates. Two Thunderbolt 3 ports will be available.

The iMac 21.5-inch is pulling an Intel Iris Plus 640, pushing 80 percent better benches than the previous chip. The 4K version moves up to a discrete AMD Radeon Pro 555 or 560 with up to 4GB of VRAM. Discrete graphics will pull a 3x multiplier on processing speed. The 5K 27-incher moves to the Radeon Pro 570, 575 and 580 with up to 8GB of dedicated memory.

The iMac Retina 4K 21.5-inch now starts at $1,299, not $1,499. The Standard 21.5-incher is $1,099 while the 27-inch 5K version remains at $1,799.

MacBook Pro also gets upgraded with better graphics and memory. The 13-inch version starts at $1,299, the same price as the 2015 MacBook.

All devices will get the latest 7th-generation Intel Core i processors based on the Kaby Lake chip design.

The company is also teasing an iMac Pro. It has a 5K, 27-inch display, but features a new dual-centrifical fan cooling process to compensate for an eight-, ten-, or an 18-core Xeon processor with AMD’s Radeon Vega graphics architecture with up to 400GB/s bandwidth. It’s good enough for 11 Teraflops of single precision compute and double that for half precision. 128GB of ECC will be available along with 4TB of 3GB/s SSD. Four Thunderbolt 3 ports and 10Gb Ethernet will be available for I/O as well as an array of full USBs.

The compact workstation, which would cost about $7,000 on a comparable system, begins at $4,999. Shipping begins in December.

