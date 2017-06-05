The big day has arrived, ladies and gents in love with anything Apple-related, and it sure looks like this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in San Jose will bring more new goodies to light than San Francisco’s 2016 edition.

In addition to a bunch of refreshed software, powering the next generation of iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple Watches and Apple TV gear, today’s jam-packed keynote may introduce the world to some sizzling hot hardware.

A “narrow-bezel” iPad, Siri smart speaker, perhaps even a top-end family of 2017 MacBook Pros with Intel Kaby Lake inside.

If that sounds like something you want to witness in real time, you obviously can, from the comfort of your own home, without having to cough up $1,599. Just head over to this link on iPhones, iPads or the iPod touch with Safari on iOS 7.0 or later, Macs with an OS X version newer than 10.8.5 and Safari 6.0.5 or up, or even on your Windows 10 PC running the Microsoft Edge browser.

Second, third and fourth-gen Apple TVs can access the live stream directly from the Apple Events channel, while everyone else needs to wait for VLC workaround instructions. The shindig kicks off at 10 am PDT, which is 1 pm EDT, 6 pm BST, 7 pm CEST, 10:30 pm IST, 1 am CST (June 6), and 3 am AEST (also June 6). Join us in a few hours for all the coverage that matters.