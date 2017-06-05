Someone prematurely left the faucet running over in Cupertino, perhaps reckoning we’re too close to the formal start of the 2017 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) to be still paying attention to or caring very much about last-minute iOS 11 leaks.

But where’s the fun in waiting, even a few hours, for Apple to officially overrun the mobile tech world with groundbreaking new features baked into its critically acclaimed platform, as well as smaller revisions and subtle UI tweaks, when we can get a quick, exclusive, early taste of some of them?

It’s not a big deal that the operating system will stop supporting 32-bit apps, and “Files” hardly sounds like a game changer, probably enabling something iOS should have received years ago – a clearer, cleaner, more “typical” file management option. You know, like Android, Windows and even macOS.

“Drag and Drop”, meanwhile, could well take multitasking on iPads (new model included?) to a whole new level, pairing with the iOS 9-launched Split View function to let you do more with a couple of side-by-side apps rather than going through the tedious copy-paste process.

Both the Finder-like Files app and this Drag and Drop productivity-enhancing feature seem to have been inadvertently confirmed by Apple itself, via the official App Store and Feedback functionality for bug-reporting beta testers respectively. So, yeah, they’re almost surely legit. Excited yet?