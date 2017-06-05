With Apple’s WWDC 2017 opening keynote literally just hours away, you have to give it up for the Cupertino-based tech behemoth, which has managed to keep almost everything a secret once again.

Granted, we kinda-sorta know what to expect in broad strokes, from a Siri-powered Amazon Echo challenger to, well, a smarter Siri backed by an all-new Neural Engine, not to mention the typical slate of routine platform updates.

But when it comes to actual changes, features and add-ons baked into iOS 11, for instance, we’re still completely in the dark here. Except for one particular backward compatibility revision that sounds major (and majorly annoying), though in reality, it shouldn’t negatively impact many users in a meaningful, palpable way.

It’s no shocker that the App Store all of a sudden ignores the 187,000 or so obsolete search results. Worst case scenario, you can go ahead and access them directly (for now) if you know their download links.

Of course, Apple is yet to officially announce the death of 32-bit mobile apps, doing everything else but that. Developers have had all the time in the world to adapt titles they and the consumers still care about to the new age, which isn’t even that new.

The 2013-released iPhone 5s was the first to pack a 64-bit processor, and let’s be honest now, who still uses an iPhone 5 or older? Even those who do probably knew they’d be left behind by iOS 11, so once again, let’s not make a big deal out of this. It’s progress, clean and simple.