App Store redesign also coming along soon with iOS 11

Part of the iOS experience might also be considered the parcel of it: the App Store. And for nine years, you’ve seen the same general layout — blocks on blocks on blocks. No more in iOS 11: the App Store will soon come to you in three pages: Today, Games and Apps.

The first page is basically a daily digest of new apps and featured themes. Stories about certain apps will be displayed and can be expanded for readers to learn more. Games have their own page for the first time ever while the rest of the apps are relegated to their page. In-app purchases will get their own showcase on all three pages.

With half a billion weekly visitors, it’s expected that this new look, which debuts on previews as early as today and for consumers in the fall, will funnel further service revenues down developers’ and Apple’s ways.